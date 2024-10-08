Bank of Montreal Can Sells 916 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Belden were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Belden during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Belden by 662.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Belden from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $74,741.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,289.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $74,741.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,289.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Calderon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.98, for a total value of $239,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,444.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,137 shares of company stock worth $1,095,457 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of Belden stock opened at $117.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.29. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $118.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $604.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.32 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Further Reading

