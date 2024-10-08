Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Holdings Lowered by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,514 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sigma Lithium were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGML. Fourth Sail Capital LP increased its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 1,572.2% in the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 3,134,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,331 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its position in Sigma Lithium by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 2,270,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,421,000 after purchasing an additional 728,260 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Sigma Lithium by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,258,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after purchasing an additional 466,688 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $69,703,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 13.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,455,000 after buying an additional 143,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGML opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sigma Lithium Co. has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $34.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.77 and a beta of 0.18.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $45.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. Sigma Lithium had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.18%.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

