Marshall Wace LLP Sells 10,297 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,297 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 238,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,145,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,681,000 after acquiring an additional 72,764 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.59. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $63.07.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GXO. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

