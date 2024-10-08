Marshall Wace LLP Has $992,000 Stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.14% of World Acceptance worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in World Acceptance by 4.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance Price Performance

World Acceptance stock opened at $112.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.09. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $94.57 and a 12 month high of $149.31. The company has a market capitalization of $656.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 17.02, a quick ratio of 17.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at World Acceptance

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. World Acceptance had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $129.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $60,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,665.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on World Acceptance

World Acceptance Profile

(Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.