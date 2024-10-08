Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 328 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.25% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHIL. Dean Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 3,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director L’quentus Thomas sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $40,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,327.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director L’quentus Thomas sold 250 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $40,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,858 shares in the company, valued at $300,327.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

DHIL stock opened at $155.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.99. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.44 and a 52-week high of $173.98.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

