Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,994 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.51% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 191,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 100,470 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 442.5% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 61,944 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 50,525 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 million, a P/E ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.