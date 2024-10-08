Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 170,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 26,284 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,933,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after acquiring an additional 689,849 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMR opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.61%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

