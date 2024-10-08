Marshall Wace LLP Sells 634,126 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 634,126 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.1% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHO opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

