Marshall Wace LLP Has $921,000 Stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 84,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

NYSE:NGVC opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $309.08 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

