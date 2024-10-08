Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $180.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.20. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $183.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

