Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 89.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,356 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 482.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,153,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,177 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Equity Residential by 679.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 594,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,528,000 after purchasing an additional 518,424 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,676,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,245,000 after buying an additional 475,124 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,061,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,014,000 after purchasing an additional 463,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 793.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 444,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,071,000 after buying an additional 395,029 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.97.

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.89. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $78.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.03%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

