Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,895 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Virco Mfg. were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 78.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 209,366 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Virco Mfg. by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 174,704 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 32.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 97,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 45.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 276,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 85,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Price Performance

VIRC opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70. Virco Mfg. Co. has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Virco Mfg. Increases Dividend

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $108.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.90 million. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 27.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from Virco Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Virco Mfg.’s payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Virco Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Virco Mfg. Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

