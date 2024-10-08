Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 168,849 Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 168,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.12% of Montauk Renewables at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 502,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 224,895 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 91.2% during the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 326,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 155,546 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,593,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,951,000 after purchasing an additional 59,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Montauk Renewables in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTK opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $798.96 million, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of -0.20.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $43.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

