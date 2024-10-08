Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of Viad worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 455.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,262 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viad by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 22,210 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viad by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 17,399 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Viad by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,345,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,758,000 after buying an additional 20,209 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Viad by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad Price Performance

NYSE VVI opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. Viad Corp has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.02 million, a PE ratio of -94.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.72 million. Viad had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 29.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Viad in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VVI

Viad Profile

(Free Report)

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.