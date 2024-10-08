45,736 Shares in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,964,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,372,000 after buying an additional 28,272 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 427,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.92 million, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLYM shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Insider Activity at Plymouth Industrial REIT

In other Plymouth Industrial REIT news, major shareholder Mirelf Vi Reit Investments Iv, sold 563,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $13,285,868.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,474,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,503,805.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

