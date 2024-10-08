Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $779,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth about $589,459,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Methanex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Methanex by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.35. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average of $47.07.

Methanex Announces Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.26 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.05%. Methanex’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MEOH shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Methanex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

