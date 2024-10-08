Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 131,657 Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 318.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,657 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Skeena Resources were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its position in Skeena Resources by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 340,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Skeena Resources by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 313,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 44,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in Skeena Resources in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skeena Resources Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SKE opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $878.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.37.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). As a group, equities analysts predict that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

