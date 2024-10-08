Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRMW. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered Primo Water from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.83.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Primo Water

Primo Water Stock Performance

NYSE:PRMW opened at $25.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Water

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 375.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 36.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primo Water

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.