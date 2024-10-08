LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie upgraded LiveRamp to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered LiveRamp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $23.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $42.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.92 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $149,982.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,491.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $149,982.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,491.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 9,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $244,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,440.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,538 shares of company stock worth $495,471 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in LiveRamp by 4,575.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 78.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 105,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 46,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

