Bank of New Hampshire Sells 885 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.1% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 70,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 45,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 59,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.36. 15,703,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,854,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $494.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

