Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,639,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 265,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after buying an additional 50,361 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $995,000. Mango Investments LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $49,570,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,023,000 after acquiring an additional 65,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.5 %

LBRDK opened at $77.55 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.25 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 81.86% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LBRDK. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,335.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $338,624.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $280,975.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,335.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

