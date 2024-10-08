Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $913,000 Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,574,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,640,000 after acquiring an additional 627,730 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,389,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,946 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Horizon by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,515,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,346 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 5.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,025,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,187,000 after acquiring an additional 692,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth $66,779,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Price Performance

FHN opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $17.46.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHN. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

