Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Boston Properties were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 115.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 59.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 198.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

BXP stock opened at $79.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.64 and a 12 month high of $83.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.61.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BXP. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $351,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $1,621,248.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $351,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

