Pfizer Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 181,175 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 30% compared to the typical volume of 139,494 call options.
Pfizer Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of PFE stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $33.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.
Get Our Latest Report on Pfizer
About Pfizer
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pfizer
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.