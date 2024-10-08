Pfizer Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 181,175 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 30% compared to the typical volume of 139,494 call options.

Pfizer Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $33.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 30,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 125,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 25,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 162,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

