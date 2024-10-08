Eugenie Levin Sells 3,788 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) President Eugenie Levin sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $53,486.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 601,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,715.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Semrush Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. Semrush had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Semrush in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 28.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 32.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semrush presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Further Reading

