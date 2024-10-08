Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $62.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $58.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $53.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 7.41. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $563,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,127,756.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $563,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,744 shares in the company, valued at $38,127,756.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $570,133.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,729.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,881 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,284 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,969,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,715,000 after acquiring an additional 856,200 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,379,000 after purchasing an additional 557,350 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,211,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,927,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,433,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,319,000 after buying an additional 270,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

