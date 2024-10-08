Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

VSTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Aegis upgraded Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Sunday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $44.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $44.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -400.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

