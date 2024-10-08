DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $50.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.89.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $37.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $6,144,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,699,815 shares in the company, valued at $82,938,316.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $3,152,037.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,498,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,045,934.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $6,144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,699,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,938,316.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,195,301 shares of company stock worth $45,355,362. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in DraftKings by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

