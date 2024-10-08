Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target Raised to $273.00

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $230.00 to $273.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.36.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $235.50 on Monday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $252.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.58.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,319,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth $70,371,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

