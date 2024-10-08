McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Cut to $630.00 by Analysts at Leerink Partners

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Leerink Partners from $665.00 to $630.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Leerink Partners currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price target on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $610.86.

Get McKesson alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCK

McKesson Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $483.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $540.73 and a 200-day moving average of $554.35. McKesson has a 1-year low of $431.35 and a 1-year high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.