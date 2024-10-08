Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $99.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.11.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

UBER stock opened at $74.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.86 billion, a PE ratio of 120.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.44.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.