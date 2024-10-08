Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.44.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $25.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33. Clearwater Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $201,690,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $201,690,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Galibier Purchaser, Llc sold 1,784,316 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $43,144,760.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,897,118 shares of company stock valued at $247,319,596 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,391,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,131,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,459 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,374,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,659,000 after acquiring an additional 128,402 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,430,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,178,000 after acquiring an additional 66,528 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,671,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,551,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

