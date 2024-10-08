The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Truist Financial

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PNTG. Stephens increased their price target on The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $32.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $987.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.01. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $168.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 391,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

