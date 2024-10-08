Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Downgraded by Stephens to “Equal Weight”

Stephens lowered shares of Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stephens currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Portillo’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Shares of PTLO stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. Portillo’s has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.78.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $181.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portillo’s will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its position in Portillo’s by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,760,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,832,000 after buying an additional 770,443 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,402,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,604,000 after acquiring an additional 700,583 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 522,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 394,479 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 334,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Portillo’s by 499.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 326,743 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

