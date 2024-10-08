Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $190.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $205.00.

LEN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James cut Lennar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Lennar from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennar from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.11.

NYSE LEN opened at $181.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61. Lennar has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $193.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 484.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 223.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

