Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Truist Financial

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an in-line rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.92.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $146.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.99. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $120.10 and a 12 month high of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at $718,118.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,118.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

