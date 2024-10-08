Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Shares of MD opened at $11.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $13.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.49 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO C Marc Richards sold 32,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $328,224.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,272.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James D. Swift sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $119,769.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,310.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO C Marc Richards sold 32,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $328,224.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,272.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,100 shares of company stock valued at $701,889 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 455,785 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 663.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 24,560 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 735,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 83,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

