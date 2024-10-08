BMO Capital Markets Boosts CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Price Target to $34.00

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CareTrust REIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $30.49 on Monday. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $31.51. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.59.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $68.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.36 million. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 30.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 223.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William M. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $1,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,682.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CareTrust REIT

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $696,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 68.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 9.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 35,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

(Get Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Further Reading

