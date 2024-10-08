Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $39.49 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

