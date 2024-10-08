CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CareTrust REIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $30.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $31.51. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.29). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 223.08%.

Insider Transactions at CareTrust REIT

In related news, CFO William M. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of CareTrust REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,682.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Capital Management raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 36,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 775,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after acquiring an additional 191,456 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $31,656,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Featured Articles

