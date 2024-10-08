Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Comerica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Comerica from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Comerica from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Comerica Stock Down 1.0 %

CMA stock opened at $58.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.28. Comerica has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $61.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.79 million. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $146,362.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,104.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Comerica by 4.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 237,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 66.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 25,040 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 39.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 62,269 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Comerica by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 835,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,938,000 after purchasing an additional 100,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

