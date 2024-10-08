Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Jeffrey Westphal Sells 1,225,000 Shares of Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $48,289,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,895 shares in the company, valued at $311,220.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $56,715,000.00.

Vertex stock opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,024.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $42.38.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.66 million. Vertex had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Vertex by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vertex in the third quarter valued at $444,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the second quarter worth about $22,173,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vertex by 269.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VERX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vertex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

