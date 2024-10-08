Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Dana Pizzuti Sells 14,375 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $785,306.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,337.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.81. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CRNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRNX
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.