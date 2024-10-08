Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Dana Pizzuti Sells 14,375 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $785,306.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,337.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.81. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $6,047,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,112,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,764,000 after purchasing an additional 885,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

CRNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRNX

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.