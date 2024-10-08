Insider Selling: StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO) Major Shareholder Sells 2,900,552 Shares of Stock

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,900,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $65,958,552.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,447,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,946,098.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
StandardAero Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of StandardAero stock opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. StandardAero, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $33.25.
About StandardAero
