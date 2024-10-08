Insider Selling: StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO) Major Shareholder Sells 2,900,552 Shares of Stock

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,900,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $65,958,552.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,447,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,946,098.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

StandardAero Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of StandardAero stock opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. StandardAero, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $33.25.

About StandardAero

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

