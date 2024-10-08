APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on APA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of APA from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.95.

APA opened at $26.97 on Monday. APA has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank lifted its position in APA by 208.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in APA by 75.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in APA by 386.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in APA during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 1,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

