Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Director Richard Henry Linton Sells 35,800 Shares of Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Director Richard Henry Linton sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.27, for a total transaction of C$1,656,344.28.

Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$45.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$43.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.09. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a twelve month low of C$37.06 and a twelve month high of C$46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 37.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.83 billion. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 4.4525194 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays set a C$43.00 price target on Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.78.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

