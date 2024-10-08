Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CFO Steven J. Fasching Sells 9,198 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at $26,973,539.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:DECK opened at $158.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,923,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,751,448,000 after purchasing an additional 464,020 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 495.7% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 952,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,924,000 after buying an additional 792,849 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 231.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,316,000 after acquiring an additional 163,210 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,817,000 after acquiring an additional 44,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DECK has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.61 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,090.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $887.00 to $147.83 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $28.86 to $29.31 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.99.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

