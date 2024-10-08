Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 5,192,207 Shares of Stock

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,192,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $207,895,968.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 788,626,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,576,589,124.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 4,076,169 shares of Bank of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $163,250,568.45.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,722,523 shares of Bank of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $67,867,406.20.

On Monday, September 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 4,985,553 shares of Bank of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $197,477,754.33.

On Friday, September 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,915,126 shares of Bank of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $154,725,779.52.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,305,415 shares of Bank of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $90,533,647.05.

On Monday, September 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 4,941,403 shares of Bank of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $197,359,635.82.

On Thursday, September 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 11,422,560 shares of Bank of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $465,811,996.80.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,966,178 shares of Bank of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $156,981,325.24.

On Monday, September 9th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,721,366 shares of Bank of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $68,114,452.62.

On Thursday, September 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,031,014 shares of Bank of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $202,649,243.92.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Bank of America by 16.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $10,880,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 12.3% in the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 10.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

