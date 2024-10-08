Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Lip Bu Tan Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,413,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,480,572.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Lip Bu Tan sold 143,046 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $4,618,955.34.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Lip Bu Tan sold 150,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $4,575,000.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Lip Bu Tan sold 13,820 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $430,078.40.

On Monday, July 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $8,018,459.46.

On Friday, July 12th, Lip Bu Tan sold 12,845 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $404,745.95.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Lip Bu Tan sold 6,110 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $191,426.30.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

CRDO opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.78 and a beta of 2.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,664 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,713,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,302,000 after purchasing an additional 413,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRDO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

