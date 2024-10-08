Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $9,231,952.31 in Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $9,231,952.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,024,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,475,818.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.93.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. Kellanova’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kellanova by 1.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kellanova by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Kellanova by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

